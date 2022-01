If you're new here, you may want to subscribe to my RSS feed. Thanks for visiting!

Happy MLK Day!

Image Credit: Σταύρος

This week in the United States we celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King. Just in case you’ve forgotten who he was, he is best known for his role in the advancement of civil rights using nonviolent civil disobedience. On Oct. 14, 1964, King received the Nobel Peace Prize for combating racial inequality through nonviolence.

To honor his memory, the U.S. has a federal holiday this week. This blog is taking the week off and we’ll be back next week!