CIOs Move Slowly To Implement Artificial Intelligence
If you’re new here, you may want to subscribe to my RSS feed. Thanks for visiting!I think that we can all agree that artificial intelligence
The Premier Blog For Learning How To Become A Successful CIO
If you’re new here, you may want to subscribe to my RSS feed. Thanks for visiting!I think that we can all agree that artificial intelligence
All CIOs understand that if they are going to help their companies become more successful, then they are going to have to find ways to
Let’s face it – companies are under more pressure than ever to do more and provide their customers with a better shopping experience. There are
CIOs need to understand that most customers interact with the company through their web site and they need to make this easy to do for older customers
CIOs need to understand that today’s AI systems have hit a wall and new thinking is going to be required in order to create systems with general intelligence
CIOs have a responsibility to be aware of how scammers are trying to take people’s money and make their workers aware of the threats that they face
Airline CIOs are starting to realize that after having secured their company’s networks they still have to find ways to secure their aircraft
CIOs need to understand the difference between the waterfall and the agile software development methodologies.
CIOs that want to build a diverse IT department need to understand that in order to do so, they need to create a diverse pipeline
As the person with the CIO job we are responsible for staying on top of all of the cool new technologies that are rapidly developing